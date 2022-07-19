Overview

Dr. William Mullins Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Mullins Jr works at Center for Rheumatic Diseases and Osteoporosis P.A. in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.