Dr. William Mourad, MD
Dr. William Mourad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dupage Medical Group Gastroenterology100 Spalding Dr Ste 208, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 717-2600
Duly Health and Care1206 E 9th St, Lockport, IL 60441 Directions (630) 717-2600
Gastroenterology24600 W 127th St Bldg 225, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (630) 717-2600
Gastroenterology4575 Weaver Pkwy Ste 200, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 717-2600
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group76 W Countryside Pkwy Ste 1, Yorkville, IL 60560 Directions (630) 717-2600
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Thank you doctor for the great service. I was nervous before my procedure but you made me feel at ease. The whole procedure was smooth. Definitely recommend you for Colonoscopy.
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1760698161
- Geisinger Health System
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Mourad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mourad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mourad has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mourad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mourad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mourad.
