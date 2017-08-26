Overview

Dr. William Mourad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Mourad works at Dupage Medical Group Gastroenterology in Naperville, IL with other offices in Lockport, IL, Plainfield, IL, Warrenville, IL and Yorkville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.