Dr. W Walker Motley III, MD
Overview
Dr. W Walker Motley III, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229 Directions (513) 636-4200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Cincinnati Children's Kenwood7690 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 803-4290
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has Dwayne Syndrome. She had two surgeries with Dr. Bloom from Dayton Children's and I was not happy or pleased with his work. I chose to get another opinion with Dr. Motley. He did surgery to correct the mistakes of Dr. Bloom, & I could not be any happier with the outcome. He thoroughly explains everything and makes sure the family leaves with a sense of knowledge and understanding. Great, Great Doctor!
About Dr. W Walker Motley III, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1316983505
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Motley III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Motley III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Motley III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Motley III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motley III.
