Dr. William Moss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Moss, MD
Overview
Dr. William Moss, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.
Dr. Moss works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas B Ford MD Amc4150 Nelson Rd Ste G, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 656-7873Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moss?
DR. WILLIAM "BILLY" MOSS I chose Dr. Moss as his Dad and brother (both retired) had done prior surgeries on family members with an excellent outcome. I had to believe the "apple" would not fall from the tree. Dr. Moss was very confident, skilled, knowledgeable and personable. He took the time and explained the surgery, "how it would go down", what to expect and what my outcome would be. Extremely pleased with Dr. Billy Moss. I know a lot of Doctors...... and Dr. Moss has one of the best bedside manners I've ever witnessed in any physician. I would highly recommend him to anyone searching for an "experienced - compassionate" surgeon. His nurse, "Jen" also was very knowledgeable and deserves a five (5) star rating as well.
About Dr. William Moss, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1700996659
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University Sch Med
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- McNeese State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moss works at
Dr. Moss has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.