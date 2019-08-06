Dr. William Moretz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moretz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Moretz, MD
Overview
Dr. William Moretz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Associates of Savannah PC5201 Frederick St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 351-3030
ENT Surgical Center13040 Abercorn St Ste 1, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (912) 351-3030
ENT of Savannah - Statesboro Office16741 Highway 67 Ste G, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 351-3030
ENT of Savannah - Pooler Office1000 Towne Center Blvd, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 351-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Moretz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1871614297
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
