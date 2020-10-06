Overview

Dr. William Moretz, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Moretz works at Georgia Cancer Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.