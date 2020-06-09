See All Dermatologists in Athens, GA
Dr. William Moorman, MD

Dermatology
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Moorman, MD is a Dermatologist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Moorman works at Piedmont in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
    Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
1199 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30606
(706) 475-7235

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Warts

Treatment frequency



Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. William Moorman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194893941
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Moorman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moorman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moorman has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moorman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Moorman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moorman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.