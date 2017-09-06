See All Pediatricians in Dallas, TX
Dr. William Moore, MD

Pediatrics
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Moore, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas, Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Moore works at Christopher S Abel, M.D. in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christopher S. Abel M.d. P.A.
    8350 N Central Expy Ste M1025, Dallas, TX 75206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 543-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
  • Medical City Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Circumcision
Cough
Acute Pharyngitis
Circumcision
Cough

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 06, 2017
    We've been going to Dr. Moore for over 15 years now. My kids love him, we love him. We have referred many of our friends to him and they all love him. I can't say enough wonderful things about him and his staff.
    Dallas, TX — Sep 06, 2017
    About Dr. William Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891791547
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore works at Christopher S Abel, M.D. in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Moore’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

