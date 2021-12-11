See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. William Moore, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. William Moore, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center Of San Antonio.

Dr. Moore works at Fort Worth Interventional Spine Institute in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fort Worth Interventional Spine Institute
    7201 Hawkins View Dr Ste 151, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 263-0200
    Texas Health Diabetes and Endocrine Care
    3920 W Wheatland Rd Ste 134, Dallas, TX 75237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 941-3192
    Physician Partners of America: 400 W Arbook Blvd
    400 W Arbook Blvd Ste 120, Arlington, TX 76014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 993-5473
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USI Affinity

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Dec 11, 2021
    Dr Moore is not very verbal, however he listens to patients & is very skilled at any procedure you might have to have done. I trust he implicitly
    Dusty — Dec 11, 2021
    About Dr. William Moore, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1891736138
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center in Lubbock
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation Hospital in New Orleans
    • Ochsner Health System
    • University Of Texas Health Science Center Of San Antonio
    • TRINITY UNIVERSITY
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

