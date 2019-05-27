Overview

Dr. William Montross, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Montross works at Optum Urgent Care in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.