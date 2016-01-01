Dr. Mollohan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Mollohan, DO
Overview
Dr. William Mollohan, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
William H Mollohan DO535 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 548-5936
Hospital Affiliations
- Presence Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Mollohan, DO
- Emergency Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720006919
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hosp Chicago
- Chicago Osteopathic Health Systems
- Freeman HlthSys
- Oklahoma State University College Of Osteopathic Med
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Emergency Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mollohan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mollohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mollohan speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mollohan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mollohan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mollohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mollohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.