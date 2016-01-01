Overview

Dr. William Mohr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.



Dr. Mohr works at I am retired in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Iowa City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.