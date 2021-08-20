Dr. William Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Mitchell, MD
Overview
Dr. William Mitchell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Locations
Maynor & Mitchell Optical Shop LLC3501 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-0360Monday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiovascular Institute of the Shoals PC2415 Helton Dr Ste A, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 349-5253
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mitchell took time to answer all questions and even did the after surgery follow-up exam.
About Dr. William Mitchell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Mem Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Ophthalmology
