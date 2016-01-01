Dr. Mitchell III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Mitchell III, MD
Overview
Dr. William Mitchell III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mitchell III works at
Locations
William Mitchell MD Phd LLC805 Cameron St, Alexandria, VA 22314 Directions (703) 346-3535
Dominion Hospital2960 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Falls Church, VA 22044 Directions (703) 536-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Mitchell III, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1437374089
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.