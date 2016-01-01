Dr. William Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Mitchell, MD
Overview
Dr. William Mitchell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Moore, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Doctors Weight Loss Clnc Tsti F1326 Nw 12th St, Moore, OK 73170 Directions (580) 924-6363
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell?
About Dr. William Mitchell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1083787709
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.