Overview

Dr. William Miely, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Miely works at Orthopedic ONE in Upper Arlington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.