Dr. William Michael Princell, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Princell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Michael Princell, DDS
Overview
Dr. William Michael Princell, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Dentistry - D.D.S..
Dr. Princell works at
Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Indianapolis7207 N Shadeland Ave Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 577-2478
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Shield of California
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Princell?
I love this provider. The provider and his staff have always been professional, delightful, and easy to work with. They have always showed great care in my well being...not only during my treatments, but also in follow-ups after procedures. This provider is definitely #1... a top rated provider!!
About Dr. William Michael Princell, DDS
- Dentistry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1184820813
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Dentistry - D.D.S.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Princell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Princell accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Princell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Princell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Princell works at
221 patients have reviewed Dr. Princell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Princell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Princell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Princell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.