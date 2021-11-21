Dr. William Meszaros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meszaros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Meszaros, MD
Overview
Dr. William Meszaros, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital, Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital, Banner Gateway Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
Mercy Gilbert Medical Center3555 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 728-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Chandler Office2745 S Alma School Rd Ste 3, Chandler, AZ 85286 Directions (480) 553-7993
Sports & Orthopaedic Specialists3487 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 222-5601Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Arizona Specialty Hospital
- Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Medical Network
- Assurant Health
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Maricopa Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- SCAN Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meszaros is a wonderful, compassionate doctor. I am 78 yrs. old and he did a total knee replacement Nov 10, 2021. My recovery has been amazing and he is totally up to date on post op equipment and physical therapy. Have had very little pain or discomfort since my surgery two weeks ago. I believe he is an excellent surgeon and would highly recommend him. Office staff is helpful and friendly and there is an "actual person" that answers the phone. Surgery was done at Gilbert Mercy Hospital and staff and cleanliness of hospital was an excellent experience.
About Dr. William Meszaros, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At San Diego, San Diego. Ca
- Northwestern University Medical School, Chicago, Il
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meszaros has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meszaros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meszaros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Meszaros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meszaros.
