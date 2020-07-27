See All Otolaryngologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. William Merwin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. William Merwin, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Merwin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Merwin works at Farragut ENT & Allergy in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Sevierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Farragut ENT & Allergy
    144 Concord Rd, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 213-7399
  2. 2
    Sevierville
    824 Middle Creek Rd Bldg 2, Sevierville, TN 37862 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 777-1727
  3. 3
    Dowell Springs
    1450 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 777-1727

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
  • Parkwest Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Vertigo
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Merwin?

    Jul 27, 2020
    I was Diagnosed with Ménière’s disease. By my local ENT. Started having bad vertigo, all he did was tests. I finally told him we had to do something. So he said he was going to send me to a specialist which is Dr Merwin. AWESOME!!!!!!! Dr Merwin completed sinus surgery on me. And did the emphatic sac decompression surgery. I have my life back. I want to live again. He is the best ENT ever.
    Tony Mullins — Jul 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Merwin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Merwin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Merwin to family and friends

    Dr. Merwin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Merwin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Merwin, MD.

    About Dr. William Merwin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215924691
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Western Pa Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • North Carolina State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Merwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Merwin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Merwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merwin has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Merwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merwin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Merwin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.