Dr. William Merwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Merwin, MD
Overview
Dr. William Merwin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Merwin works at
Locations
-
1
Farragut ENT & Allergy144 Concord Rd, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 213-7399
-
2
Sevierville824 Middle Creek Rd Bldg 2, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 777-1727
-
3
Dowell Springs1450 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 777-1727
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merwin?
I was Diagnosed with Ménière’s disease. By my local ENT. Started having bad vertigo, all he did was tests. I finally told him we had to do something. So he said he was going to send me to a specialist which is Dr Merwin. AWESOME!!!!!!! Dr Merwin completed sinus surgery on me. And did the emphatic sac decompression surgery. I have my life back. I want to live again. He is the best ENT ever.
About Dr. William Merwin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1215924691
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- Western Pa Hospital
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- North Carolina State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merwin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merwin works at
Dr. Merwin has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Merwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.