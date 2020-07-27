Overview

Dr. William Merwin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Merwin works at Farragut ENT & Allergy in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Sevierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.