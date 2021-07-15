Overview

Dr. William Merritt, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Richland Hospital and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Merritt works at South Carolina Oncology Assocs in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.