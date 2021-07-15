Dr. William Merritt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merritt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Merritt, MD
Overview
Dr. William Merritt, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Richland Hospital and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Dr. Merritt works at
Locations
-
1
South Carolina Oncology Assoc. PA166 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC 29210 Directions (803) 460-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merritt?
The atmosphere in his office is wonderful very calm clean. Thanks Anita.The lady's are very nice, helpful. I was very comfortable and well cared for my nurses and stuff. Susie his Nurse is a very sweet and gentle person.Dr. Merritt was just as I was told, understandind, patient. Great at what he does. I Thank them all for my Care.
About Dr. William Merritt, MD
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1609070143
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merritt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merritt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merritt works at
Dr. Merritt has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merritt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Merritt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merritt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merritt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merritt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.