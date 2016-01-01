Dr. William Merriam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merriam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Merriam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Merriam, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lancaster General Hospital and Paoli Hospital.
1
Turk's Head Surgery Center915 Old Fern Hill Rd Bldg B, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 692-4270
2
Academic Urology - Paoli15 Industrial Blvd Ste 201, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (610) 647-3660
3
Urology Center of Chester County213 Reeceville Rd Ste 21, Coatesville, PA 19320 Directions (610) 383-7663
- Brandywine Hospital
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Urology
Dr. Merriam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merriam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merriam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merriam has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merriam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Merriam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merriam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merriam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merriam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.