Dr. William Merkel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Merkel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Dr. Merkel works at
Locations
Plastic Surgery Specialists PC2525 N 8th St Ste 203, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 242-9127
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Just had Spem Cell surgery and i can't say enough good things about Dr. Merkel. In just 2 days I'm up and down the stairs like never before. I highly recommend.
About Dr. William Merkel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1073843389
Education & Certifications
- Brown Univ
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Georgetown Univ
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merkel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Merkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merkel.
