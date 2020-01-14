Dr. William Meis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Meis, DO
Overview
Dr. William Meis, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Locations
Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbarics5000 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Directions
Northeast Philadelphia Vascular Surgery9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 312, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful. Dr. Meis didn't make me feel rushed like many of the doctors I have visited and therefore, I was able to remember every question I wanted to ask him.
About Dr. William Meis, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1831124015
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Aria Health System
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Meis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meis works at
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Meis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.