Dr. Meador has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Meador, MD
Overview
Dr. William Meador, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Meador works at
Locations
University of Alabama at Birmingham-Department of Urology, Birmingham, AL1720 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 975-0447
Jeri Yvonne Movement Disorders Neurology Inc.2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-9999Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Meador was very patient and kind. He went over all my tests results showing every detail while explaining what they all meant and answering all of my questions. He has been very responsive thru UAB's patient portal and so helpful with anything that has arisen. I cannot recommend him enough. I trust what he says and feel like my diagnosis isn't the end of the world anymore. He's amazing!
About Dr. William Meador, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1861629230
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meador accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meador has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meador works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Meador. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meador.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meador, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meador appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.