Dr. William McSwain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McSwain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Ophthalmologists
- FL
- Bradenton
- Dr. William McSwain, MD
Dr. William McSwain, MD
Overview
Dr. William McSwain, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McSwain works at
Locations
-
1
The Eye Depot426 MANATEE AVE W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 708-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Drusen
- View other providers who treat Eye Cancer
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Eye
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
- View other providers who treat Chorioretinal Scars
- View other providers who treat Presbyopia
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
- View other providers who treat Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Astigmatism
- View other providers who treat Black Eye
- View other providers who treat Blocked Tear Duct
- View other providers who treat Cataract
- View other providers who treat Chalazion
- View other providers who treat Conjunctival Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
- View other providers who treat Corneal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Corneal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Ectropion of Eyelid
- View other providers who treat Eye Infections
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Farsightedness
- View other providers who treat Floaters
- View other providers who treat Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Herpetic Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Hyphema
- View other providers who treat Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
- View other providers who treat Macular Hole
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Nearsightedness
- View other providers who treat Ocular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pinguecula
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pterygium
- View other providers who treat Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
- View other providers who treat Retinal Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Retinal Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Senile Cataracts
- View other providers who treat Tear Duct Disorders
- View other providers who treat Trichiasis
- View other providers who treat Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Accidental Eye Injuries
- View other providers who treat Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Anterior Scleritis
- View other providers who treat Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Blind Hypotensive Eye
- View other providers who treat Blindness
- View other providers who treat Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
- View other providers who treat Chemical Burn - Eyes
- View other providers who treat Chorioretinitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Angle-Closure Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Conjunctival Disorders
- View other providers who treat Corneal Abrasion
- View other providers who treat Corneal Erosion
- View other providers who treat Corneal Scar
- View other providers who treat Cystoid Macular Edema
- View other providers who treat Dacryoadenitis
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disorders of Globe
- View other providers who treat Demodex Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Eye Disease
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Endophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Entropion
- View other providers who treat Episcleritis
- View other providers who treat Esophoria
- View other providers who treat Essential Iris Atrophy
- View other providers who treat Exotropia
- View other providers who treat Eye Disease
- View other providers who treat Eye Injuries
- View other providers who treat Eye Muscle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eye Trauma
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Growth
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Lesions
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Spasm
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Tumor
- View other providers who treat Flashes
- View other providers who treat Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
- View other providers who treat Foreign Body in Eye
- View other providers who treat Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
- View other providers who treat Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma, Normal Tension, Susceptibility to
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heterophoria
- View other providers who treat Hypopyon
- View other providers who treat Hypotony of Eye
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Iritis
- View other providers who treat Keratoconus
- View other providers who treat Lacrimal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Macular Edema
- View other providers who treat Macular Pucker
- View other providers who treat Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Open-Angle Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Optic Atrophy
- View other providers who treat Optic Nerve Disorder
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Orbital Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Papilledema
- View other providers who treat Paralytic Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Parasitic Endophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Pars Planitis
- View other providers who treat Periorbital Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Plateau Iris Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Posterior Capsule Clouding
- View other providers who treat Posterior Vitreous Detachment
- View other providers who treat Progressive High Myopia
- View other providers who treat Refractive Error
- View other providers who treat Refractive Eye Disorders
- View other providers who treat Retina Diseases
- View other providers who treat Retinal Cysts
- View other providers who treat Retinal Ischemia
- View other providers who treat Retinal Laser Photocoagulation
- View other providers who treat Retinal Neovascularization
- View other providers who treat Retinal Tear
- View other providers who treat Retinal Telangiectasia
- View other providers who treat Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
- View other providers who treat Retinoschisis
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Scleritis
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Solar Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Steroid-Induced Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Uveitic Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Uveitis
- View other providers who treat Viral Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Vision Loss
- View other providers who treat Visual Aura
- View other providers who treat Visual Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Loss
- View other providers who treat Vitreous Hemorrhage
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. McSwain?
Dr. McSwain removed my cataracts this last Spring/Summer and yesterday (December) he removed a cyst that was on my eyelid. He is extremely knowledgeable, confident and efficient. He has a very quiet manner and explains things in detail. He does not make you feel as if you are being rushed. I would definitely trust him in anything that needed to be done to my eyes.
About Dr. William McSwain, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1811280712
Education & Certifications
- University Medical Center
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Stetson University
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McSwain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McSwain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McSwain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McSwain works at
Dr. McSwain has seen patients for Drusen, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McSwain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McSwain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McSwain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McSwain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McSwain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.