Overview

Dr. William McQueen Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Prospect, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. McQueen Jr works at Prospect Family Medicine in Prospect, CT with other offices in Wallingford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.