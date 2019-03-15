Dr. William McPeake III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPeake III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McPeake III, MD
Dr. William McPeake III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic1422 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 558-4400
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Dr. William McPeake III is an awesome surgeon! He truly cares and it shows. I am 82 years old. He repaired my broken fibula. Because of him, I have recovered fully and can do all of the activities I did before the break. I think I even have more energy now than I did then! :) I would highly recommend this surgeon to anyone. He is absolutely brilliant! Thank you Dr. McPeake! You are so very appreciated! :)
About Dr. William McPeake III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1750358057
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Orthopedic Surgery
