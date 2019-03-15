See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Dr. William McPeake III, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (33)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William McPeake III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. McPeake III works at Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic
    1422 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 558-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Knee Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Knee Sprain

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Mar 15, 2019
    Dr. William McPeake III is an awesome surgeon! He truly cares and it shows. I am 82 years old. He repaired my broken fibula. Because of him, I have recovered fully and can do all of the activities I did before the break. I think I even have more energy now than I did then! :) I would highly recommend this surgeon to anyone. He is absolutely brilliant! Thank you Dr. McPeake! You are so very appreciated! :)
    — Mar 15, 2019
    About Dr. William McPeake III, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750358057
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. William McPeake III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPeake III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McPeake III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McPeake III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McPeake III works at Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. McPeake III’s profile.

    Dr. McPeake III has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McPeake III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. McPeake III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPeake III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McPeake III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McPeake III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

