Dr. William McLeish, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (26)
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William McLeish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.

Dr. McLeish works at Rajiv Kwatra MD in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rajiv Kwatra MD PC
    1331 N 7th St Ste 290, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 230-6744
  2. 2
    Mayo Clinic Hospital
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 301-8085
  3. 3
    Spectrum Dermatology
    2394 N Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 948-8400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William McLeish, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598758898
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McLeish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McLeish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. McLeish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLeish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLeish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLeish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

