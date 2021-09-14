See All Psychiatrists in Smyrna, GA
Dr. William McLarty Jr, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (8)
56 years of experience
Dr. William McLarty Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. McLarty Jr works at WILLIAM T MCLARTY, M.D. in Smyrna, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Bharat Patel M D P C.
    4015 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 110, Smyrna, GA 30080 (770) 434-5100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 14, 2021
    It took me my whole life to open up & really go into detail about my traumatic past & Dr. Mclarty waited me out & I am not easy on anyone it is part of my nature, but he waited & I was honest with him and no other Dr. have I shared my humiliation with. I have lived with Erythrophobia since I was a young girl which some Dr.'s call flushing/Blushing & it is horrific to live with because it brings on even more fear but this Dr. didn't make fun of me and his staff was incredibly kind when most people just keep staring & I keep getting worse the more someone stares. Now God love Dr. Mclarty as I asked him to please help me find a Dr. who is in Network with my Insurance & he is going out of his way to make sure I see a Respectable Dr. in my area. Peace be with him and his staff & I will continue my tele-health until my new Dr. has my meds correct. My Son's are Grateful D.J. & Mike and also David Galloway, Jenny Galloway.
    — Sep 14, 2021
    About Dr. William McLarty Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114080520
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McLarty Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McLarty Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. McLarty Jr works at WILLIAM T MCLARTY, M.D. in Smyrna, GA. View the full address on Dr. McLarty Jr's profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. McLarty Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLarty Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLarty Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLarty Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

