Overview

Dr. William McLain III, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. McLain III works at Bogan Sleep Consultants, LLC in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.