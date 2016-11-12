See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Columbia, SC
Dr. William McLain III, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. William McLain III, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William McLain III, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.

Dr. McLain III works at Bogan Sleep Consultants, LLC in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bogan Sleep Consultants, LLC
    1333 Taylor St Ste 6B, Columbia, SC 29201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 251-3093

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lexington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McLain III?

    Nov 12, 2016
    Dr. McLain is a brilliant physician and a caring individual. He really took the time to listen to my concerns and asked detailed questions so he could find the solution to my ongoing problems. He has truly changed my life for the better!
    Lauren in Lexington, SC — Nov 12, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William McLain III, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William McLain III, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McLain III to family and friends

    Dr. McLain III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McLain III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William McLain III, MD.

    About Dr. William McLain III, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467426650
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William McLain III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLain III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McLain III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McLain III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McLain III works at Bogan Sleep Consultants, LLC in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. McLain III’s profile.

    Dr. McLain III has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLain III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. McLain III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLain III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLain III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLain III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William McLain III, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.