Dr. William McKenzie, MD
Overview
Dr. William McKenzie, MD is a Pulmonologist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, Jackson Hospital and Northwest Florida Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1397 Jenks Ave Ste 1, Panama City, FL 32401 Directions (850) 522-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Jackson Hospital
- Northwest Florida Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mckenzie is the best pulmonary dr around. I started seeing him when I was diagnosed with asthma. He's helped my condition tremendously. It's a lot easier to deal with when you have a great dr who's always looking out for you.
About Dr. William McKenzie, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1326060682
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
