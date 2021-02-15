See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. William McKee, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William McKee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. McKee works at Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Clinic of Houston
    1701 Sunset Blvd, Houston, TX 77005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 526-5511
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Anxiety
Malaise and Fatigue
Hypertension
Anxiety
Malaise and Fatigue

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 15, 2021
    Dr. McKee is thorough and conscientious. He has taken care of any and all of my queries as well as recommending an ophthalmologist (Dr. Anderson) and a gastroenterologist (Dr. Dugan). My husband and I are new to Houston and have been more than pleased with Dr. McKee.
    Marion — Feb 15, 2021
    About Dr. William McKee, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205185477
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Internship
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston and Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • Rice U
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William McKee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKee works at Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. McKee’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. McKee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

