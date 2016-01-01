Dr. McIntyre accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. William McIntyre, MD
Overview
Dr. William McIntyre, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Haysi, VA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Pineville Community Health Center and Russell County Hospital.
Locations
- 1 162 Medical Ctr Blvd, Haysi, VA 24256 Directions (276) 865-5121
Lee County Community Hospital127 Health Care Dr, Pennington Gap, VA 24277 Directions (276) 299-5060
Pineville Community Health Center850 Riverview Ave, Pineville, KY 40977 Directions (606) 337-3051
Conemaugh Miners Medical Center290 Haida Ave, Hastings, PA 16646 Directions (814) 247-3161
Hospital Affiliations
- Pineville Community Health Center
- Russell County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William McIntyre, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1134193626
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
