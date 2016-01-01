See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Haysi, VA
Dr. William McIntyre, MD

Emergency Medicine
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William McIntyre, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Haysi, VA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Pineville Community Health Center and Russell County Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    162 Medical Ctr Blvd, Haysi, VA 24256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 865-5121
    Lee County Community Hospital
    127 Health Care Dr, Pennington Gap, VA 24277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 299-5060
    Pineville Community Health Center
    850 Riverview Ave, Pineville, KY 40977 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 337-3051
    Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
    290 Haida Ave, Hastings, PA 16646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 247-3161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pineville Community Health Center
  • Russell County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Burn Injuries
Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Burn Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. William McIntyre, MD

    • Emergency Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134193626
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    • Emergency Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McIntyre has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntyre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIntyre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIntyre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

