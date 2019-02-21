Dr. William McGarvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGarvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McGarvey, MD
Dr. William McGarvey, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Med College Thos Jefferson University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Memorial Hermann Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-4880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Ironman Sports Medicine Institute - Memorial City10125 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 486-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UT Physicians Orthopedics - Katy23910 Katy Fwy Ste 201, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 486-9800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Doctor McGarvey such a beautiful doctor .we recommend Him with all our hearts .Lucky to meet him .Kind and professional .definitely such a great physician
About Dr. William McGarvey, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Union Mem Hospital
- Jefferson Med College Thos Jefferson University
Dr. McGarvey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGarvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGarvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. McGarvey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGarvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGarvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGarvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.