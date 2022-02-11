Dr. William McFeely Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFeely Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McFeely Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. William McFeely Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
North Alabama Ent927 Franklin St SE Ste 100, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9300
Vaccinating Alabama Kids in Schools1963 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 5, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9300
North Alabama Ent. Associates PC8337 Highway 72 W Ste 301, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 772-1884
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. McFeely. He is extremely knowledgeable and wasn’t quick to load me up with medication or push surgery. Instead he monitors you and gets all the variables and then give you the appropriate medication if any is needed. His bedside manner is very warm and genuine. He doesn’t rush you nor does he rush in/out or fast talk you. If you just want meds this is not the doctor for you. If you want answers with a thorough examination and a treatment plan that will work for you then stick with him! I would recommend him wholeheartedly. Thanks Dr. McFeely for caring about your patients.
About Dr. William McFeely Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1962593442
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McFeely Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McFeely Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McFeely Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McFeely Jr has seen patients for Conductive Hearing Loss, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McFeely Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McFeely Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFeely Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFeely Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFeely Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.