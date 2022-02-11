Overview

Dr. William McFeely Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. McFeely Jr works at North Alabama Ent in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.