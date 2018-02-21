Overview

Dr. William McDonald, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. McDonald works at Mercy Miami Hospital in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.