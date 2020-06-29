Dr. William McDevitt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDevitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McDevitt, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. William McDevitt, DO is an Urology Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Mclaren Oakland.
-
1
Oakland County Urologists PC3145 DIXIE HWY, Waterford, MI 48328 Directions (248) 674-8530
-
2
Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC39475 Lewis Dr Ste 280, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 876-8211
-
3
Kensington Valley Heart PC1435 N Milford Rd Ste 201, Milford, MI 48381 Directions (248) 676-2503
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Mclaren Oakland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. McDevitt treated our son for a serious illness. Due to his extreme knowledge and quick actions, our son's outcome is very promising. Given the situation, Dr. McDevitt and his staff wasted no time seeking tests and then surgery. The entire staff went out of their way to ensure that everything needed was done as quickly as possible but at the same time they took extreme precaution to make sure every necessary step was followed. This was a very precise surgery and Dr. McDevitt was flawless. We can't say enough good things about Dr. McDevitt and staff.
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. McDevitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDevitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDevitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDevitt has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDevitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McDevitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDevitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDevitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDevitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.