Dr. William McDevitt, DO

Urology
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William McDevitt, DO is an Urology Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Mclaren Oakland.

Dr. McDevitt works at Comprehensive Urologists in Waterford, MI with other offices in Novi, MI and Milford, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Oakland County Urologists PC
    3145 DIXIE HWY, Waterford, MI 48328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 674-8530
  2
    Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC
    39475 Lewis Dr Ste 280, Novi, MI 48377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 876-8211
  3
    Kensington Valley Heart PC
    1435 N Milford Rd Ste 201, Milford, MI 48381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 676-2503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Mclaren Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 29, 2020
    Dr. McDevitt treated our son for a serious illness. Due to his extreme knowledge and quick actions, our son's outcome is very promising. Given the situation, Dr. McDevitt and his staff wasted no time seeking tests and then surgery. The entire staff went out of their way to ensure that everything needed was done as quickly as possible but at the same time they took extreme precaution to make sure every necessary step was followed. This was a very precise surgery and Dr. McDevitt was flawless. We can't say enough good things about Dr. McDevitt and staff.
    Extremely satisfied patient — Jun 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William McDevitt, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972672228
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William McDevitt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDevitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDevitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDevitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDevitt has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDevitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. McDevitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDevitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDevitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDevitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

