Dr. William McCullough, MD
Overview
Dr. William McCullough, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Allen, TX. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Denton and Medical City Plano.
Dr. McCullough works at
Locations
William T McCullough1101 Raintree Cir Ste 120, Allen, TX 75013 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Denton
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff friendly and they called me to confirm my appointment and let me know what I needed to bring with me ...Dr McCullough spent like 30 minutes explaining his plan for me which I felt very comfortable with ...I have a six week check -up and I'll know more since this was my first visit so far so good ??....
About Dr. William McCullough, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
