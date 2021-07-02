Dr. William McCray Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCray Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McCray Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William McCray Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. McCray Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Ima2841 Debarr Rd Ste 50, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 935-2811
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCray Jr?
Dr. McCray is the BEST, AWESOME Dr. I have ever seen I would recommend him to anyone in the world. Most of all he is a TRUE MAN OF GOD which even makes it better to trust him. I've been trying to find where he is practicing now, does anyone know where he's at now????
About Dr. William McCray Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1912989781
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCray Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCray Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCray Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCray Jr works at
Dr. McCray Jr has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCray Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McCray Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCray Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCray Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCray Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.