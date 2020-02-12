Dr. William McCollum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCollum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McCollum, MD
Overview
Dr. William McCollum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. McCollum works at
Locations
Mccollum Psychiatric Clinic201 N 36TH ST, Rogers, AR 72756 Directions (479) 621-8600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful. His background as an MD brings great insight to his psychiatric practice. Stays current with cutting edge studies and treatments. Treats the whole patient, as a person.
About Dr. William McCollum, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1396815627
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCollum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCollum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McCollum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCollum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCollum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCollum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.