Dr. William McClure, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. William McClure, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Sonoma Valley Hospital.

Dr. McClure works at Napa Solano Plastic Surgery in Napa, CA with other offices in Sonoma, CA and Vacaville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Napa Solano Plastic Surgery
    1175 Trancas St, Napa, CA 94558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 258-6053
    Napa Valley Plastic Surgery Inc
    181 Andrieux St Ste 204, Sonoma, CA 95476 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 996-2071
    Napa Valley Plastic Surgery Inc
    1001 Nut Tree Rd Ste 220, Vacaville, CA 95687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 448-8469

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
  • Sonoma Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 19, 2019
    I came in to see Dr. McClure for consult and booked my surgery right away for Breast and I am so happy with the results and he is amazing!! he is very honest down to earth, Love his staff, there so professional and super sweet specially the front office receptionist. I cannot say enough how happy I am. Thank you Napa Valley Plastic Surgery!!!
    Mrs. B in Napa, CA — Jan 19, 2019
    About Dr. William McClure, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1366477689
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alberta Hospital
    • Stanford U Med Ctr
    • Stanford University Med Center
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
