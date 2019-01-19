Dr. William McClure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McClure, MD
Overview
Dr. William McClure, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Sonoma Valley Hospital.
Dr. McClure works at
Locations
-
1
Napa Solano Plastic Surgery1175 Trancas St, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 258-6053
-
2
Napa Valley Plastic Surgery Inc181 Andrieux St Ste 204, Sonoma, CA 95476 Directions (707) 996-2071
-
3
Napa Valley Plastic Surgery Inc1001 Nut Tree Rd Ste 220, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions (707) 448-8469
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- Sonoma Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClure?
I came in to see Dr. McClure for consult and booked my surgery right away for Breast and I am so happy with the results and he is amazing!! he is very honest down to earth, Love his staff, there so professional and super sweet specially the front office receptionist. I cannot say enough how happy I am. Thank you Napa Valley Plastic Surgery!!!
About Dr. William McClure, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366477689
Education & Certifications
- University of Alberta Hospital
- Stanford U Med Ctr
- Stanford University Med Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClure has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClure accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClure works at
Dr. McClure speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.