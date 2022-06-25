Overview

Dr. William McClendon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocean Springs, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi and Pascagoula Hospital.



Dr. McClendon works at McClendon Medical Clinic in Ocean Springs, MS with other offices in Pascagoula, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.