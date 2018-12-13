Dr. William McCary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McCary, MD
Overview
Dr. William McCary, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. McCary works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vaccinating Alabama Kids in Schools1963 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 5, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9300
-
2
North Alabama Ent927 Franklin St SE Ste 100, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCary?
I had recurring sinus infections and frequent sore throats. Dr. McCary accurately diagnosed acid reflux. Within a few days I was 100% better. I loved his communication skills and thoroughness. I would highly recommend him to others, in fact I already did that!
About Dr. William McCary, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1477644078
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCary works at
Dr. McCary has seen patients for Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Perforated Eardrum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McCary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.