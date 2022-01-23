Dr. William McCarron, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McCarron, DPM
Overview
Dr. William McCarron, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center, San Antonio Regional Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 43845 10th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (760) 951-0065
2
Inland Empire Pathology Medical Lab2150 N Waterman Ave Ste 300, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (760) 951-0065
3
John D Amar Mdinc Dba Victorville15030 Seventh St, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 951-0065
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, very experienced and friendly. Staff is super and make appointments easy. Highly recommend.
About Dr. William McCarron, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1700896529
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
