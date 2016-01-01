See All Psychiatrists in Augusta, GA
Dr. William McCall, MD

Psychiatry
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William McCall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. McCall works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)
    997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. William McCall, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1902881485
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Duke University Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Duke U, School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William McCall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McCall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McCall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McCall works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. McCall’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. McCall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCall.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

