Dr. William McCall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McCall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William McCall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. McCall works at
Locations
-
1
AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCall?
About Dr. William McCall, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902881485
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McCall using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McCall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCall works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McCall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.