Dr. Mayo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. William Mayo, DPM
Overview
Dr. William Mayo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Mayo works at
Locations
-
1
Michael Mayo D P M Prof Corp2961 E Florence Ave, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Directions (323) 583-3668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayo?
About Dr. William Mayo, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225002553
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayo works at
Dr. Mayo speaks Spanish.
Dr. Mayo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.