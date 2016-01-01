Overview

Dr. William May, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis.



Dr. May works at Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas East in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.