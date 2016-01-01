Dr. William May, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William May, MD
Overview
Dr. William May, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis.
Dr. May works at
Locations
Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas East2110 E Flamingo Rd # 210-211, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 930-1962
Wellish Vision Institute - Henderson10424 S Eastern Ave Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 930-1956Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas West2555 Box Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 930-1955Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William May, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1700841046
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. May has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. May accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. May using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. May on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. May speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. May, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. May appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.