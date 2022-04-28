Overview

Dr. William Matarese, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Hospital For Bone and Joint Diseases Nyc



Dr. Matarese works at High Mountain Orthopedics in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.