Dr. William Massengale, MD
Overview
Dr. William Massengale, MD is a dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. Massengale completed a residency at Earl K Long Med Ctr, Internal Medicine. He currently practices at Atlas Dermatology and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
1
Atlas Dermatology163 Burgin Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 313-4560Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
2
Atlas Dermatology -Prairieville17503 Old Jefferson Hwy, Prairieville, LA 70769 Directions (225) 313-4560Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. William Massengale, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1952398893
Education & Certifications
- Earl K Long Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Lsu Health Science Center Baton Rouge
- L.S.U. Health Sciences Center
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Admitting Hospitals
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Dr. Massengale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massengale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massengale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massengale has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Genital Warts and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massengale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Massengale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massengale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massengale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massengale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.