See All Radiation Oncologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. William Martin, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. William Martin, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Martin, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.

Dr. Martin works at Georgia Radiation Therapy Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Radiation Therapy Center
    821 SAINT SEBASTIAN WAY, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Brain Radiation Treatment
Brain Tumor
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Brain Radiation Treatment
Brain Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Brain Radiation Treatment Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?

Nov 15, 2022
Very knowledgeable and thinks outside the box. Wonderful Radiation Therapy team but a few of the nurses were rude.
— Nov 15, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. William Martin, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Martin, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Martin to family and friends

Dr. Martin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Martin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Martin, MD.

About Dr. William Martin, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1659337129
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
Residency
Internship
  • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
Internship
Medical Education
  • Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Piedmont Augusta
  • Trinity Hospital Of Augusta

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Martin works at Georgia Radiation Therapy Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Martin’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.